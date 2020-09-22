Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,272,152.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,951 shares of company stock worth $2,326,593. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit