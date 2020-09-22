UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.06. The company had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

