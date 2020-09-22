Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 2,295,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

