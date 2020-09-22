Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 2,295,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit