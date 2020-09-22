Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to report sales of $31.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $32.22 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $126.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 446,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,279. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,652,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.