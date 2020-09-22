Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.20. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

NYSE:MTH traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. 428,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

