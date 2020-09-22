Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 over the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.