Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Prologis reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 3,117,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit