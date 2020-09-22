Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.07). Farmer Bros posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 128,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,283. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

