$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AT shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 447,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,175. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

