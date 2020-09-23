$0.24 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

AZEK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. 769,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

