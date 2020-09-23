-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.55). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28).

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 255,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.77. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

