$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

WLTW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.99. 1,111,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

