$108.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $108.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.98 million and the highest is $110.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $436.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.20 million to $440.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $444.63 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $454.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 691,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,284,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 226,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

