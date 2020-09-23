$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of STM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 2,404,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.