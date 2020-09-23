$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 2,404,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

