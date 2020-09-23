$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,147. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

