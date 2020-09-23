$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 1,544,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $452.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

