$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce sales of $336.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.29 million to $341.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $325.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

