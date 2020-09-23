$418.93 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report $418.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OII. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

OII traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 1,165,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

