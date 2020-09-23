$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report $448.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $541.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $739.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 590,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

