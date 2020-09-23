$65.47 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to announce sales of $65.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.59 million and the lowest is $65.34 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $270.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million.

NMFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Securities downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 360,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,670. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $905.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

