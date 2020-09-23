$689.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post $689.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.61 million to $717.10 million. Cabot posted sales of $827.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 365,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,907. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

