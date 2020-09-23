Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 446,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

