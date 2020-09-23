Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AMS stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.72.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.