Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AMS stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.72.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.