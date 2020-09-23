aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.86 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and $12.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.04331378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033762 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.