Aion (AION) Trading 22% Lower This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $34.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00225444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00077913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.01457895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00198926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, Liqui, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.