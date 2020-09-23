Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $49.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 1,852,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,987. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

