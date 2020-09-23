Analysts Anticipate Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce sales of $119.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.41 million and the lowest is $105.24 million. Actuant reported sales of $158.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $501.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.18 million to $514.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $527.55 million, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $545.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ EPAC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 261,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,953. Actuant has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other Actuant news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the second quarter valued at about $419,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

