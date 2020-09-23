Analysts Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Heska posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,856. The firm has a market cap of $922.96 million, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.71. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,079,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 338,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

