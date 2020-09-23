Analysts Anticipate US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to report sales of $403.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.11 million and the highest is $421.00 million. US Concrete reported sales of $408.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at $7,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 3,819.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 159.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 174,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 107,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,601 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.61.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

