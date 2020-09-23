Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $22.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $21.97 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $18.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $89.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.55 million to $89.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.56 million, with estimates ranging from $92.59 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 525,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $583.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

