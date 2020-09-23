Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce $401.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.53 million. Realty Income reported sales of $374.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

O traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. 2,349,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

