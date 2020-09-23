Analysts Set 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT at $109.11

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $875,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,355,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $656,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,357,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,082.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $120.30. 698,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,619. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

