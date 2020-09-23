Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $29.40

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CUBE stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,801,000 after purchasing an additional 329,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 30.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CubeSmart by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

