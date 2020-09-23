Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 797.14

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.14 ($10.42).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 739 ($9.66). 401,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 715.28. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

