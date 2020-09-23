Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 797.14

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.14 ($10.42).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 739 ($9.66). 401,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 715.28. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit