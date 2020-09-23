Analysts Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $27.75

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Barclays started coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Repay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Repay alerts:

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,730. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 978,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,650. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.