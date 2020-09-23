Analysts Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $31.36

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 932,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,873. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

