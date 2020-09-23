Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

PUMP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,256. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 299,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter.

