Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146,293.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $146,293.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00225663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.01458332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00197492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

