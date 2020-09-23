Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $82.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,230,000 after buying an additional 275,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

