B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1,094.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $9,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. 922,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

