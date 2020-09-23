BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.18 ($23.76).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,711.80 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,366. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,746.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

