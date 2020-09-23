BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.18 ($23.76).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,711.80 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,366. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,746.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
