Birdchain (BIRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,948.17

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $49,948.17 and $4,389.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,404,185 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

