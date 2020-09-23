Bitcore (BTX) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $8,206.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,316.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.19 or 0.03152200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.02032952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00422577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00858427 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00513185 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,416,434 coins and its circulating supply is 17,915,475 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates, QBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

