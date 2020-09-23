BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $29.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 507,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $722.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

