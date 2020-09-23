BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,054.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $34,054.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.04344956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033732 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

