B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BMRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.