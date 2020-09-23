BonusCloud Market Capitalization Hits $565,267.30 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $565,267.30 and $13.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.04338064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033803 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens.

BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

