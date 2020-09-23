Boosted Finance Price Down 58.6% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $413,867.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $23.62 or 0.00229125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00225663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.01458332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00197492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

