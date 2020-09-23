BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759,857.46

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market cap of $759,857.46 and approximately $4,618.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.04344956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033732 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

