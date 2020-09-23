Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 396,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,723. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

